ValuEngine Upgrades Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) to Sell

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of GOVB opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. Gouverneur Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter.

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company's deposit products include passbook savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

