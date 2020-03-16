ValuEngine Upgrades Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) to “Hold”

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FCAU. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $16.69.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 508,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 563,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after buying an additional 23,597 shares during the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

