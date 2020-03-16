ValuEngine Upgrades Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) to “Hold”

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AAVVF. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities cut Advantage Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.23.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

