ValuEngine Upgrades Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ACUR opened at $0.31 on Friday. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter.

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address medication abuse and misuse. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

