ValuEngine Lowers Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Stars Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stars Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.88.

NASDAQ TSG opened at $16.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86. Stars Group has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 75.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stars Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Stars Group by 588.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 482,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 412,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,158,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stars Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,436,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

