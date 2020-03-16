ValuEngine Lowers AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
About AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR
