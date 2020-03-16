ValuEngine Downgrades TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Buy

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Shares of TPIC opened at $13.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $515.45 million, a PE ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $31.41.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

