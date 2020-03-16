ValuEngine Downgrades MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) to Sell

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

MVC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised MVC Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MVC Capital in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

NYSE:MVC opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 17.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15. MVC Capital has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. MVC Capital had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 74.57%. The business had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that MVC Capital will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MVC Capital by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 5.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 37,628 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

