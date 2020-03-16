ValuEngine Downgrades MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) to Sell

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA FINL INC/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $6.07 on Friday. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.56.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 65.00% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $70.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

