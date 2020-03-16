ValuEngine Downgrades Independence (NYSE:IHC) to Sell

Independence (NYSE:IHC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of IHC opened at $34.28 on Friday. Independence has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $43.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $460.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Independence alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Independence by 2,180.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence in the third quarter worth $70,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

Recommended Story: FinTech

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.