Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 407,700 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 347,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Valhi during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Valhi by 862.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Valhi by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Valhi by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Valhi by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782 shares during the period. 2.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valhi stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 3.14. Valhi has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.17.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $414.10 million for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 13.48%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

