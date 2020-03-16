Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Rating Increased to Hold at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UNIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen upgraded Uniti Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Uniti Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut Uniti Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Uniti Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.46.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $6.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.54). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $268.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 712,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,471,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,724,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,972,000 after acquiring an additional 109,571 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

