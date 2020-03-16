United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

UBCP opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. United Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $63.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 532.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,044,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 69,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

