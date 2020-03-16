Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) is Formula Growth Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,340,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,800 shares during the quarter. Under Armour makes up about 3.2% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $25,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

NYSE:UA opened at $9.48 on Monday. Under Armour Inc has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

