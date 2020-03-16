TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) versus Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) Financial Survey

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) and Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TrovaGene and Neon Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene $250,000.00 40.84 -$16.41 million ($2.80) -0.36 Neon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$79.78 million ($2.86) -0.51

TrovaGene has higher revenue and earnings than Neon Therapeutics. Neon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrovaGene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.0% of TrovaGene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Neon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of TrovaGene shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Neon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TrovaGene and Neon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene -3,688.31% -202.00% -122.92% Neon Therapeutics N/A -145.69% -110.26%

Volatility & Risk

TrovaGene has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TrovaGene and Neon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene 0 0 2 0 3.00 Neon Therapeutics 0 4 2 0 2.33

TrovaGene currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,350.00%. Neon Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.24, indicating a potential upside of 601.10%. Given TrovaGene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TrovaGene is more favorable than Neon Therapeutics.

TrovaGene Company Profile

Trovagene, Inc., a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor. The PCM-075 is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors. The PCM-075 is also in preclinical studies with approximately 10 chemotherapeutic and target agents used in hematologic and solid tumor cancers, including Zytiga (abiraterone acetate); Beleodaq (belinostat); Quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and Velcade (bortezomib) in AML, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other hematologic and solid tumor cancers. Trovagene, Inc. primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

