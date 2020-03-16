Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.50.

TRMB stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.86. Trimble has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.13 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $500,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,011.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $1,374,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,008,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 97,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $94,412,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 391.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

