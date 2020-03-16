TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

TPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

TPH opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. TRI Pointe Group has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $18.63.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.72%. TRI Pointe Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 37.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

