Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Trimmed by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.27.

NYSE:TRV opened at $107.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.18. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $99.19 and a 52 week high of $155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

