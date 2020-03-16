TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at Scotiabank

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TransGlobe Energy stock opened at C$0.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.05 million and a P/E ratio of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.66. TransGlobe Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.93.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

