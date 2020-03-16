TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at Scotiabank

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of TransGlobe Energy stock opened at C$0.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.05 million and a P/E ratio of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.66. TransGlobe Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.93.
About TransGlobe Energy
Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.