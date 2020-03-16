TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Raised to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$16.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$17.50.

RNW has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.75.

TSE:RNW opened at C$13.40 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$11.99 and a 12 month high of C$18.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.64%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

