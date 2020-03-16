TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Raised to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$16.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$17.50.
RNW has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.75.
TSE:RNW opened at C$13.40 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$11.99 and a 12 month high of C$18.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.76.
About TransAlta Renewables
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.
