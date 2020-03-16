TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) PT Lowered to C$1.00 at National Bank Financial

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMAC Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TMR. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered TMAC Resources from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on TMAC Resources from C$7.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. TMAC Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.50.

TSE TMR opened at C$0.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.29 million and a P/E ratio of 22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.47. TMAC Resources has a one year low of C$0.52 and a one year high of C$6.95.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

