Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Cut to Negative at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) from an outperform rating to a negative rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$0.85 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.70 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.49.

Get Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure alerts:

TWM opened at C$0.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.08 million and a P/E ratio of 14.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.03. Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.47.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas liquids (NGLs) primarily in North America. The company transports ethane, propane, butane, and natural gasoline through gathering systems, processing plants, and pipelines.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.