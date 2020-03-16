Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 52,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.71.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $64.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.01. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52-week low of $54.79 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

