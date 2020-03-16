Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) Position Increased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) by 202.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 132,750 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.60% of Thermon Group worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 52.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 22,068 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after buying an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on THR. TheStreet lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of THR opened at $16.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.51. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average is $23.76.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.77 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Thermon Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

