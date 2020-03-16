Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,673 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of Teladoc Health worth $16,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bell Bank boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,336 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $127.95 on Monday. Teladoc Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $153.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -92.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $101.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.22.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.