Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

TECD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 23,584 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $808,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECD stock opened at $133.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.79 and a 200-day moving average of $128.90. Tech Data has a 12-month low of $80.20 and a 12-month high of $151.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tech Data will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

