TD Securities Cuts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$2.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WCP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$3.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.43.

Shares of WCP opened at C$1.39 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.21 and a 1 year high of C$5.98. The company has a market cap of $569.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0285 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 259,432 shares in the company, valued at C$574,641.88. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,554.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 704,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,809,491.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock worth $127,680.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

