Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lessened its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,923,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 452,355 shares during the quarter. Tc Pipelines comprises about 5.5% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.52% of Tc Pipelines worth $262,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tc Pipelines by 1,354.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 113,356 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth $805,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Tc Pipelines by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Capital Innovations LLC increased its stake in Tc Pipelines by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Innovations LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Tc Pipelines by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 969,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,691,000 after acquiring an additional 43,960 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

TRP opened at $42.36 on Monday. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52 week low of $35.70 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.04%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

