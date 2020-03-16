Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Raised by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,007 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,068 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $145,306,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Target by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,584,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,678 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Target by 7,560,250.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,058,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Target by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,263,000 after purchasing an additional 552,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Target from $136.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.61.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $101.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.87. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

