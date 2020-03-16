Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

TNDM stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.25 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $51.37 and a 52 week high of $91.65.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.22 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $542,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,225.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $759,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,882 shares in the company, valued at $978,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,295 shares of company stock worth $7,745,966. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

