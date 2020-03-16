Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.
TNDM stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.25 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $51.37 and a 52 week high of $91.65.
In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $542,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,225.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $759,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,882 shares in the company, valued at $978,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,295 shares of company stock worth $7,745,966. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.