Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Receives Hold Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TVE. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tamarack Valley Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Tamarack Valley Energy from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tamarack Valley Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.92.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$0.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.65 and a 12 month high of C$3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $169.32 million and a P/E ratio of 5.85.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.