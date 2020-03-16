Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt restated their hold rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$2.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.92.

TSE TVE opened at C$0.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.65 and a 52 week high of C$3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.32 million and a PE ratio of 5.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.82.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

