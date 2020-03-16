Tamarack-Valley-Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Tamarack-Valley-Energy to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tamarack-Valley-Energy to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Tamarack-Valley-Energy has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sand light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

