TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $48.50 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Macquarie raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

TAL Education Group stock opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.80, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

