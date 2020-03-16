Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.88.

Shares of TRHC opened at $43.69 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $69.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $865.72 million, a PE ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $168,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,315.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $29,987.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 751,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,891,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,135. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 283.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

