SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 20.0% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 7.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 11.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 37.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYSCO stock opened at $47.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.88. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $43.26 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

In other SYSCO news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $2,823,154.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,328,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,080 shares of company stock worth $11,361,954. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

