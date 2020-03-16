Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYBX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synlogic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Synlogic in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synlogic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $44.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.54. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,310.98% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. Analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Synlogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,652 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 75,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

