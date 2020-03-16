Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SCMWY. ValuEngine raised Swisscom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Swisscom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Swisscom in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set an equal weight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

Get Swisscom alerts:

OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $52.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average of $52.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.34. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $45.88 and a 52 week high of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.