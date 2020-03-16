Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) to Neutral

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s current price.

NBL has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

Shares of NBL opened at $7.19 on Monday. Noble Energy has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Noble Energy news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,771,450.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik bought 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $149,621.50. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,646,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,373 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 645,232 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 33,688 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,779 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

