Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stock Position Raised by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for 1.9% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $14,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

NYSE:SU opened at $16.24 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.