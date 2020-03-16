Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,446,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 973,444 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up about 5.1% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.49% of Suncor Energy worth $244,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,711,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 221,266 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 72,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

NYSE SU opened at $16.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.67. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

