Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Price Target Cut to C$1.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Storm Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of Storm Resources stock opened at C$1.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.41. Storm Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.86 and a 1 year high of C$2.56. The stock has a market cap of $153.16 million and a PE ratio of 12.33.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, it had 182,370 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

