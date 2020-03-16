Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) PT Lowered to C$39.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

TSE SJ opened at C$30.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$36.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.66. Stella-Jones has a one year low of C$27.96 and a one year high of C$48.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

