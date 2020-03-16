Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Cut to C$42.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$30.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$27.96 and a 1-year high of C$48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$36.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.