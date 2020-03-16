Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) & Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC) Financial Analysis

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) and Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.6% of Stars Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Lianluo Smart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Stars Group and Lianluo Smart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stars Group 2.48% 11.90% 4.64% Lianluo Smart N/A -4.28% 41.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stars Group and Lianluo Smart’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stars Group $2.53 billion 1.90 $62.82 million $1.81 9.22 Lianluo Smart $370,000.00 42.44 -$530,000.00 N/A N/A

Stars Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lianluo Smart.

Volatility & Risk

Stars Group has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lianluo Smart has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stars Group and Lianluo Smart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stars Group 1 6 2 0 2.11 Lianluo Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stars Group presently has a consensus price target of $22.87, indicating a potential upside of 37.08%. Given Stars Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stars Group is more favorable than Lianluo Smart.

Summary

Stars Group beats Lianluo Smart on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc. engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications. The company provides its products under various owned or licensed gaming and related consumer businesses and brands, including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, BetEasy, Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo, Sky Poker, and Oddschecker, as well as live poker tour and events brands, such as PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK. The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc. and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc. in August 2017. The Stars Group Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Lianluo Smart

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics. The company also offers Moxian+ User App that provides access to a social media platform with a package of services, such as MO-Talk; News Center with daily updates; and Game Center and MO-Shake, which allows users to win vouchers, discounts, etc. It serves small and medium sized enterprises. Moxian, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Fujian Sihe Media Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

