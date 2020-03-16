StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRHBY opened at $10.45 on Thursday.

About StarHub

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for consumers and enterprises in Singapore. The company operates in three segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, and High Security Assurance Product. It offers a range of services, including mobile; pay TV; broadband; telco services for enterprises comprising mobility, Internet connectivity, and VPN; and information and communication technologies solutions, such as Internet of Things, cyber security, data center, and cloud services.

