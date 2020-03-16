Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,664 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Spotify during the fourth quarter worth about $2,018,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Spotify during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify during the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Spotify by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,628,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,500,000 after acquiring an additional 154,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spotify during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Spotify from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $131.56 on Monday. Spotify has a 12 month low of $110.57 and a 12 month high of $161.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.32. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of -59.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

