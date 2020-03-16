Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Southern were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $53.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Southern’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.74%.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,219,326 shares of company stock worth $140,078,535 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.