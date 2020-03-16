Solar Senior Capital Ltd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the asset manager on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.

Solar Senior Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Solar Senior Capital to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of SUNS opened at $13.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $211.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Solar Senior Capital has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $18.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53.

SUNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

