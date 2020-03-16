Short Interest in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Decreases By 5.5%

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 973,700 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the February 13th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other Universal Forest Products news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $427,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge acquired 1,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth about $44,336,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth about $17,436,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 3,478.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,241,000 after buying an additional 208,710 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,659,000 after buying an additional 203,350 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 276,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after buying an additional 161,371 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $39.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Universal Forest Products has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $58.10.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UFPI. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.